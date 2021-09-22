Datum (DAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Datum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $31,173.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00125443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012565 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044191 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.