David van Aaanholt Buys 26,600 Shares of 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) insider David van Aaanholt bought 26,600 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,083.80 ($17,917.00).

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

