Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Down 23.0% in August

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 118,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.77. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 101.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

