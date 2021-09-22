Deeper Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.66 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $94.35 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00116107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00169680 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.91 or 0.06897924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,267.99 or 0.99855679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.57 or 0.00781366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

