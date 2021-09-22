Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Down 23.7% in August

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:DEX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,380. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $69,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 21,823 shares of company stock worth $228,202 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,007,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $1,143,000.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

