Dermata Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:DRMA) Quiet Period Will Expire on September 22nd

Dermata Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DRMA) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 22nd. Dermata Therapeutics had issued 2,571,428 shares in its IPO on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $17,999,996 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During Dermata Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ DRMA opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

