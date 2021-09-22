Deutsche Bank AG Buys 2,910,468 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,125,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910,468 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $185,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,133,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 42.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,755,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,247,000 after buying an additional 2,622,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.67 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,240,834 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.