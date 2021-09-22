Deutsche Bank AG Has $203.30 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,695 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $203,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $351.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,541,726.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,210.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,803.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

