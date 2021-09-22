Deutsche Bank AG Has $257.17 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,865 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.53% of Monster Beverage worth $257,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.