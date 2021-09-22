Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,444,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,823 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $235,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

