Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to Sell

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $83.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthsimple US Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

