Dev Protocol Price Reaches $4.04 on Top Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $100,858.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.04 or 0.00009335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

