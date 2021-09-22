DEX Hits Market Cap of $43,654.64 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 51.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DEX has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $43,654.64 and $1,479.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00126885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043911 BTC.

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

