dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Cap Reaches $17.78 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $17.78 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00128462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00012836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00046254 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,802,244 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.