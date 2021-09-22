Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 301.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,764 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $58,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

