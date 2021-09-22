Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Short Interest Update

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQOS. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diginex by 231.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,105,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after buying an additional 1,469,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diginex by 172.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 476,623 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diginex during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex in the second quarter worth $804,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.41 target price on shares of Diginex in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of EQOS opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Diginex has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

