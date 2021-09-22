Digiwage Price Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Digiwage has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a total market cap of $24,004.65 and $10.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

