Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. 152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.

Distell Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSTZF)

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, Europe, Rest of International, and Corporate. The Rest of International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Distell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.