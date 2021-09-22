DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Down 9.8%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s share price traded down 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. 65,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,185,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group grew its position in DouYu International by 104.2% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

