Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doximity alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.06. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doximity (DOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.