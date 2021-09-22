DPRating Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One DPRating coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DPRating has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $753,021.02 and $14,373.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00054643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00126814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045229 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

