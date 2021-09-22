DragonVein Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $118,668.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

