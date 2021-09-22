DragonVein (DVC) Trading 10.7% Higher This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $131,275.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,066.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.26 or 0.01231996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.22 or 0.00530642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.29 or 0.00347763 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00056277 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000884 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.