Dynavax Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 27,898 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,670 call options.

NASDAQ DVAX traded up $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after buying an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 727,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.