Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,729 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $39,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

