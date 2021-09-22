Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $20.29 Million Stock Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,362 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $20,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $29,006,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 846,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 1,648.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 663,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 537,305 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $53,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $74,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,027. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

