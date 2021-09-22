Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $24.23 Million Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $24,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 49.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

IPAR opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

