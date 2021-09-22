Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $42,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $185.84 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.