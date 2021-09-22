Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,838 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Innospec worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Innospec by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

