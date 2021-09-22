Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report $88.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.03 million to $90.30 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $96.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $365.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.99 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $359.97 million, with estimates ranging from $351.36 million to $373.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 102,655.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. 104,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

