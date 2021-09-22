Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Down to $50.58

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.58, but opened at $47.04. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 438 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGLE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.51 million, a PE ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

