Edge 24 Hour Volume Reaches $171,096.00 (EDGE)

Edge (CURRENCY:EDGE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Edge has traded flat against the US dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $28.78 million and approximately $171,096.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edge alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00129881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046138 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (EDGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products. “

Buying and Selling Edge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.