Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 8,458 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.