Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $6.11 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,087,000 after buying an additional 233,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $848.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $835.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $768.95. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 222.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

