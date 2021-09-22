Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 436.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,866 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $249,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $336.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $211.38 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.30.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

