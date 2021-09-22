Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $373,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $2,931,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

NYSE CAT opened at $189.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

