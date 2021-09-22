Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 12,070 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $133,850,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after acquiring an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,208 shares of company stock worth $47,117,137. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

