eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.20 million-$89.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.10 million.eGain also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.050 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eGain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $341.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.35.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, analysts predict that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

