eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.90 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.54 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

EGAN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 65,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,757. The company has a market capitalization of $341.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. Research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

