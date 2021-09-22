Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,388.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $691,692.39 and approximately $9,388.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00055625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00127799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00012814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046205 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

