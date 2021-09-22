Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.84. Electromed shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 5,693 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ELMD. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $108.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Electromed had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Electromed by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Electromed by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

