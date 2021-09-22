Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) vs. AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ellington Financial and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus target price of $16.56, indicating a potential downside of 9.45%. AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.45, indicating a potential upside of 20.23%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Ellington Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $111.87 million 8.19 $25.00 million $1.63 11.22 AFC Gamma $5.25 million 68.87 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ellington Financial pays out 110.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 155.44% 9.96% 2.13% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats AFC Gamma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

