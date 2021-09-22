Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

EARN stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.90. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

