Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 74,539 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.68.

About Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW)

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

