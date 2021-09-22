Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in August

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 827.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $144,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 41,216 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

