Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 6.2%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 37,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,289,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

