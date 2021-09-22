Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.82. 6,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,818. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.97.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.