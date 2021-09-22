Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

About Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc engages in the provision of consumer and business-grade internet access; and wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service provider, web hosting and ancillary services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.

