Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.48. 116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

