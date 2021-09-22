Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $26.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 46,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

